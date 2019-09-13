Seaham sandwich shop wins fight to keep selling hot food
A sandwich shop has won the right to keep serving hot food after it was found to be operating without full permission.
Tastebuds has been operating from 55a The Avenue, Seaham, for around a year after taking over a former greengrocers shop.
Following an enforcement complaint, Durham County Council found the takeaway was serving hot food at the venue without the correct licence.
Councillors were asked to approve a retrospective bid for a change of use. This included a mixed use as both a hot food takeaway and a shop.
At a meeting to decide the application at Durham County Hall, planning officer Lisa Morina explained the planning breach.
This included the “hot food element outweighing the cold food” at the shop.
During consultation, objections were also raised from neighbours about the development. Potential traffic problems, smells and disturbance and the number of takeaways already in the area were listed as issues.
Deneside division councillors Eddie and Jennifer Bell wrote to the council raising concerns about existing parking issues.
Planners said there were no objections from the council’s highway department with the benefits of the development outweighing any negatives. This included the sustainable location and food offer of roasts, curries and lasagne – as opposed to the normal takeaway offer of fish and chips/pizza.
Planners also imposed rules to stop it becoming a late-night takeaway.