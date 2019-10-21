£2.3million fertiliser terminal plans set to boost trade at Port of Sunderland
The Port of Sunderland is set for a further trade boost under £2.3million plans set out by a fertiliser company.
A planning application for a liquid fertiliser import, processing and distribution terminal have been lodged for a vacant parcel of land at Youngs Quay on the Hudson Dock.
The proposals, which are set to get the green light, aim to serve national firm Brineflow Ltd, which manufactures and distributes Nitrosol liquid fertilisers to the agricultural industry.
In practice, the facility would improve the infrastructure needed to transport chemicals to farmers and growers.
Under the plans, eight holding tanks measuring up to 17 metres high could be built at the port.
If approved, concentrated fertiliser would be diluted with water at the site to create a fertiliser suitable for spraying onto fields.
The material would then be transported to farms and agricultural sites by road.
The new facility is expected to create an extra 42 vehicle movements per day at the port split between HGVs and light goods vehicles.
But developers state that the traffic increases, including a 5% spike in HGV movements, are not large enough to impact on city residents.
A Design and Access Statement submitted to Sunderland City Council adds the plans will help Brineflow Ltd expand to new markets.
It reads: “Our market analysis, informed by customer demand, suggests that Sunderland is well located and has the key port characteristics.
“This includes the ability to receive the ship tankers of the kind used for liquid fertiliser freight to extend our activity to serve the North, North East and Scottish Borders market.”
The document states the proposals would represent a £2.3million investment into a “high throughput port related use.”
It adds the plans will have wider economic benefits in terms of construction, port and distribution jobs and improvements to the “productivity of farmers.”
Sunderland City Council planners have recommended the terminal proposals for approval. The final decision rests with the council’s Development Control Sub-Committee which will discuss the plans on Monday.The meeting starts at 5.15pm at Sunderland Civic Centre. Members of the public are welcome to attend.