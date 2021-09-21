Plans to transform Sunderland tanning salon into takeaway
Proposals for a new hot food takeaway in a busy commercial street have been lodged with Sunderland City Council.
This included changing the use of the business at 19 Sea Road, Sunderland, from its current use as a tanning salon to a hot food takeaway with new signage.
Floor plans include a customer waiting area, service counter, cooking and preparation area, general staff store, toilet facilities for staff and a bin store.
According to a planning application submitted to the council, a total of six full-time and six part-time employees are proposed.
Applicants say that waste from the business would initially be stored in kitchen bins internally before being emptied into larger commercial bins within a rear bin store area.
Proposed opening hours cover 8am-11pm daily.
A decision on the application is expected by mid November following a period of consultation up until October 11.
For more information on the application or to track its progress, visit online-applications.sunderland.gov.uk/online-applications and searching planning reference: 21/02187/FUL