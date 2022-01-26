Sunderland City Council recently submitted an application to its own planning department for the Usworth Park Pavilion at Usworth Recreation Park.

This includes changing the use of the existing building to a community centre as well as external works such as a replacement roof and gutters and new entrance doors to the front.

The plans, which were submitted last year and validated on January 24, 2022, aim to create an open-plan community space with unisex toilets and a kitchen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pavillion in Usworth Recreation Park, Washington.

In addition, a concrete paved area to the front will be extended to form a patio area and “delineated with a raised planter bed.”

According to a planning application proposing the change of use, the park pavilion off Manor Road is classed as a “redundant building used as storage.”

A design and access statement, submitted with the application, provides more details on the works needed to transform the building into a community space.

It reads: “The hard standing to the front is being extended with a shallow gradient formed to allow easy transfer to the patio area and property by all users of the park and building.

The pavillion in Usworth Recreation Park, Washington.

“This will utilise the existing concrete paving slabs with a brick built raised planter bed.

“To the side elevation a new tactile paved set of steps will be constructed with a metal powder coated handrail.

“The appearance of the building and surrounding site will largely be the same as the existing [and] materials will as far as possible be the same or will take the same appearance.”

The design and access statement goes on to say: “The proposed changes to the building will improve access with a level threshold and automatic door.

Usworth Bowls Club in Usworth Recreation Park, Washington.

“Access to the patio will be improved with shallow gradient connecting the patio with the existing footpaths with a tarmacadam surface to match the existing surfaces.”

A decision on the change of use is expected by the end of March, 2022.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal and search reference: 21/02737/LP3

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

The pavillion in Usworth Recreation Park, Washington.