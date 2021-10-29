Plans were lodged with Sunderland City Council for Walker Filtration Limited off Birtley Road in the Washington South ward.

This included the extension of the existing car park to provide 51 extra spaces – increasing the number of spaces from 97 to 148.

According to the planning application, Walker Filtration Limited is involved in the “manufacture of medical devices and filtration to the compressed air and food industry.”

Walker Filtration Limited, Washington

A report prepared by planning officers added the proposals would “increase the parking provision at the site to support the business.”

After considering all representations, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved the application on Thursday, October 28.

However, under planning conditions, no development will be allowed to start on site until a “suitable and sufficient ground investigation and risk assessment” is submitted and approved by the local planning authority.

A report prepared by council planners said this will “ensure the development is undertaken in a manner to protect future users of the site and the environment.”

For more information on the development and planning decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s online planning portal and search reference: 21/00926/FUL