Plans to demolish a former university teaching block on Wearside have been submitted to city development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application from The University of Sunderland for the Forster Building off Chester Road.

The former teaching block was once earmarked for demolition to make way for a large development of almost 260 student flats over two accommodation blocks, along with ground floor retail units.

Forster Building, Chester Road, Sunderland (November, 2024)

However, no demolition or development works have taken place on the Forster Building site since and planning permission has now lapsed.

This month (November 2024), a fresh planning application was submitted to demolish the site, with works planned to start next year.

Forster Building, Chester Road, Sunderland (November, 2024)

A planning application states that, subject to approval, works would commence in February, 2025 and would conclude by the end of May, 2025.

A supporting statement submitted to council officials on behalf of the university notes the Forster Building structures are “not unsafe or uninhabitable”.

However, the statement adds “works are required as part of the wider works for The University of Sunderland to better their educational facilities”.

The supporting statement continues: “No redevelopment of the site is proposed at this time; therefore, the site will remained securely fenced off in a safe condition and a separate planning application for this fencing will be submitted in due course.

“The existing access into the car park will be the main access point into the development.

“It is, therefore, considered that the site clearance and demolition specification provided is wholly acceptable for the purposes of carrying out the proposed demolition work.”

A spokesman for the University of Sunderland, in a statement on the Forster Building last year, said “previous interest […] from an external developer did not progress and there are currently no plans to develop the site”.

The spokesman noted the university “remains keen to improve both the quantity and quality of accommodation available to our students in the city”.

The statement added: “As Sunderland continues to regenerate and improve, at the same time as becoming increasingly attractive to investors, the university is exploring new opportunities in partnership with others, including the city council, to achieve this.”

The Forster Building was constructed in 1975 and is four storeys in total height with car parking areas.

According to a planning report presented to councillors back in 2020, the property had been used for ‘general teaching and studio facilities together with ancillary teaching based rooms’ for the University of Sunderland.

The site includes a central building, additional two-storey wing and car parks to the west and north east.

It is understood that the use of the Forster Building ended in January, 2017, and that the site had previously been “marketed by the university for disposal by way of tender”.

The University of Sunderland, as of last year (September 2023), confirmed it owned the building.

A decision on the proposed demolition of the Forster Building will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of December 9, 2024.

For more information on the demolition bid or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/02287/DEM

Any new student accommodation development on the site would require separate planning permission from Sunderland City Council.