Plans to covert offices in Sunderland's Holmeside into new city centre HMO

Sunderland City Council’s planning department, earlier this week, received an application for 20 Holmeside in the Millfield ward.

This includes a bid to convert the building’s first and second floor offices into a 10-person HMO offering bedrooms and shared living facilities.

The planning application applies to the space above the business unit currently occupied by La Mensa Pizzeria and Grill House.

20 Holmeside, Sunderland (April, 2023)

Plans submitted to council officials show how the upper floors would be subdivided if the HMO was approved.

This includes a communal kitchen, communal living/dining area and three bedrooms on the first floor and four bedrooms and a shared laundry room on the second floor.

A design and access statement submitted with the plans states: “The conversion will involve internal work only with no major changes to the external.

“The kitchen area is provided at the rear of the property, with a large lounge/ dining area at the front of the property.

“There is currently ample space for bin storage and cycle storage on the ground floor”.

Those behind the scheme said the HMO use would be “appropriate” for the building and that each bedroom would benefit from an ensuite.

It was also noted that the upper floor offices have been “vacant for several months”.

The design and access statement added: “The building’s overall appearance will remain the same, and given the town centre location and good transport links and parking, we consider the proposal to be wholly appropriate for this building.”

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s website indicates a decision is expected by June 14, 2023.

