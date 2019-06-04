Plans to build homes on Vaux site expected as early as next year, Sunderland City Council chiefs reveal

Have your say

Housing plans for the Vaux site could be submitted next year.

Bosses at Sunderland City Council revealed this morning residential schemes for the former brewery are being worked on.

However, it is not clear how many homes could be built, or when construction might start.

Joanne Scott, a senior planner with Sunderland City Council, was taking questions on the city’s development plans up to 2033.

“An application for the residential side of it is due to be submitted next year,” she told Mark Dakeyne, the government-appointed inspector tasked with assessing the council’s proposed Core Strategy and Development Plan.

“The council and its partner Siglion will be bringing it forward.”

Siglion hit the headlines last week after it was revealed the firm, originally set up as a partnership between the city council and fallen construction giant Carillion to lead regeneration projects, was now ‘wholly owned’ by the council.

The first phase of regeneration on the Vaux site finished earlier this year with the completion of the BEAM office building.

Planning permission has also been granted for a new ‘City Hall’ on the site, intended to replace Sunderland Civic Centre as the city council’s HQ, as well as housing offices for other ‘public sector partners’.

According to Siglion’s website, ‘up to 19 separate buildings or blocks’ could be built on the 5.5 hectare site.

This adds the site has space for more than 200 homes, which would most likely be built in the site’s north west corner, with ‘fantastic views over the Wear’.

The draft Core Strategy and Development Plan covers proposals to boost housing, jobs, business, leisure and services in the city up to 2033.

Following its approval by city councillors last year, last month (May 21) an examination-in-public started to test whether the plan is fit for purpose.

The polict targets building 13,410 homes by 2033 – an average of 745 every year over the life of the plan.

Sunderland City Council has been contacted for more information.

James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service