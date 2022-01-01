Earlier in 2021, Sunderland City Council lodged an application with its own planning department for changes at Ryhope Recreation Park.

The park is home to a range of sporting facilities, including a football pitch, bowling greens, tennis courts and a children’s play area, as well as landscaped gardens.

New plans are associated with the cricket ground at the park and aim to upgrade the existing batting practice cage with modern facilities.

Plans are in for improvements to cricket facilities.

A decision on the application is expected to be made by the council’s Planning and Highways (East) Committee next week.

According to a report prepared for the panel, the plans would replace the existing batting practice cage which is “deteriorating and worn” and in a “state of disrepair.”

The report reads: “It is clear that the proposed development seeks to provide new and upgraded sporting facilities within the confines of the existing site and in doing so the works are considered to fully accord with the aims of local and national policy in terms of facilitating active and healthy lifestyles and in the provision of safe and accessible sporting facilities.

“The new batting cages will be situated largely within the same footprint as the current cages, appearing of similar scale, massing and layout whilst the modern development will undoubtedly serve to enhance the visual amenity of the area through the replacement of the existing apparatus which now appears tired and in a state of disrepair.”

If approved, the proposed batting cage would be erected within the same location as the existing facility which lies adjacent to the existing tennis courts.

The modern facility would also include the laying of a “new synthetic surfacing and cage framework.”

A decision on the application will be made by the council’s Planning and Highways (East) Committee on Wednesday, January 5.