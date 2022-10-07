Plans approved for 24-hour accident repair centre creating 20 jobs in new use for former Sunderland gym

Plans for a 24-hour ‘accident repair centre’ on Wearside creating up to 20 jobs have been submitted to planning chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has validated an application for the former Xercise4Less unit off Wayfarer Road in the Southwick ward.

Back in November, 2021, plans were approved to convert the building to either a general industrial use or storage/distribution use.

The former gym is set to become a vehicle repair centre after plans were approved.

This included the refurbishment of the exterior and the removal of parking bays to create a service yard – however the permission has not been implemented to date.

New plans aim to set up an accident repair centre, which falls within the planning use class of general industry.

To make the building ready for the proposed use, minor extensions and a new car wash facility are being proposed.

A planning statement submitted to council officials states the potential end user ’Activate Accident Repair Ltd’ would undertake repairs to lightly damaged vehicles at the site on a “24 hours a day basis”.

Night-time operations would be carried out indoors with all workshop doors closed and no external activities taking place, the statement adds, while the car wash facility would operate between 7am and 7pm.

Applicants have confirmed the majority of the car parking area would be used for the storage of cars waiting to be repaired or collected, with other areas retained for visitors and employees.

A noise assessment has also been submitted claiming the plans would not have a “significant or demonstrable impact upon the residents to the north”.

The planning statement adds: “The proposal is in line with the spatial vision and strategic priorities of Sunderland City Council in delivering sustainable economic growth and meeting assessed employment needs, to secure a better quality of life for everyone, both now and for future generations.

“The proposal should therefore be approved without delay”.

According to the planning application form, 20 full-time employees are proposed for the accident repair centre.

A decision on the application is expected to be made by the end of November, following a period of council consultation.