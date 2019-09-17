Plans for 38 affordable homes in Houghton to help save 'generation rent' from poor housing
Plans for new affordable housing in Houghton have been lodged with Sunderland City Council.
Earlier this year, housing association Karbon Homes launched a bid for a site off Hutton Close and Nine Lands for a 38-home estate.
This includes a mix of two, three and four-bedroom properties – each with a private driveway.
While the scheme is expected to be 100% affordable housing, 16 of the homes will be marketed as ‘rent to buy’.
A statement from the applicant explains these homes would be aimed at people facing difficulties getting a foot on the property ladder.
This could include issues around accessing mortgage finance due to a lack of deposit or poor credit history.
The statement reads: “Generation rent is the fastest growing sector of the housing market, and are in housing need, having no access to the social and affordable rent housing stock, whist at the same time not being able to obtain the finance needed to buy their own homes.
“As such they are forced to find accommodation in the private rented sector where competition for dwellings is growing and standards can often be poor.”
According to documents submitted by developers, the Houghton site is in a sustainable location with good links to facilities and public transport.
Future occupiers would initially be sought in the Houghton area for six weeks before broadening the search to surrounding wards and then Sunderland city centre.
If no suitable occupiers are found, the housing would be open to anyone who qualifies for “choice-based lettings” criteria.
Developers have added that building materials would match existing houses at Nine Lands to help “reflect the character of Houghton.”
The Government defines affordable housing as including social rented, affordable rented and intermediate housing, provided to specified eligible households whose needs are not met by the market.
It can be a new-build property or a private sector property that has been purchased for use as an affordable home.
A final decision on the Houghton plans is expected by Thursday, December 12 following public consultation.
Comments can be made by writing to Sunderland City Council.