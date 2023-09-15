Watch more videos on Shots!

New community facilities and better quality housing will be built in the ‘numbered streets’ neighbourhood of Horden, as part of a masterplan to improve the area.

The scheme, first announced in 2019 and led by Durham County Council, pledges to invest in Horden’s housing issues and will be a “catalyst for change” in the area, the local authority said.

A public consultation with residents found the majority backed a proposal to purchase and demolish the existing properties on the numbered streets and replace them with new homes.

Up to £6million has been committed from the council’s budget to develop the first phase of the masterplan. However, bids for external funding to support the scheme – including the Government’s Levelling Up Fund – have so far failed.

The residential area of Third Street will be acquired and redeveloped first. The council is then due to decide whether to demolish and rebuild or remodel existing properties.

What is proposed?

:: Replace ‘poor quality’ housing with ‘improved, high quality’ housing with a mix of homes

:: New community facilities, and potential for assisted living/ care facility and commercial units

:: Improve under used public spaces, and provide play areas, activities for young people, and opportunities for markets and events

:: Better walking and cycling routes

Samantha Abrahams, who lives on Eleventh Street, moved in just a year ago but is now faced with relocating already. She first heard her house could be demolished when a notice from the council dropped through her letterbox. She said: “I wasn’t aware of it and had no idea of the plans. We were shocked when we got the leaflet. I moved here from London because I wanted a new life.”

For John Keenan, he now worries whether he will be able to afford a new place due to the costs that come with moving. He moved to Horden from London and immediately warmed to the area’s proximity to the beach and countryside as well as the generosity of locals.

He explained: “I spent every bit of savings I had, and for what? We’re now going to have to move but don’t know where that will be. My house is going through a Compulsory Purchase Order and I may not get all the money back that it’s worth.

“They have promised they are going to find us a house but that’s an awful lot of houses to find for people.”

Amy Dufferweil-Bell, a principal project manager at the county council, said it is supporting residents throughout the plans. “We know that there will be people happy to move and people who will find it difficult,” she said.

“We have got housing officers in the area and they will be working with people directly impacted and will support them in securing alternative accommodation. Tenants will be compensated.

“We hope this will be a catalyst for change in the numbered streets.”

As a resident of Warren Street, Chris Ozanne’s house won’t be demolished but will overlook the site outlined for redevelopment.

He moved to the area four years ago after buying a house at auction for just £19,000. “When I moved in there were boards up on the windows everywhere,” he said. “People didn’t want to live in Horden because of societal problems and drug abuse.”

Yet, Mr Ozanne says more families have now moved to the area and is excited by the plans. He added: “The area has turned a corner. I think it’s a great place to live and it’s about time people start to say positive things about Horden.”

A series of drop-in sessions will take place in Horden on the following dates:

:: Tuesday, 19 September, 9.30am to 12.30pm, Horden Youth and Community Centre

:: Monday, 25 September, 12pm to 4.30pm, Horden Hub House

:: Monday, 2 October, 10am to 2pm, Horden Salvation Army Hall

:: Friday, 6 October, 9am to 12pm, Horden Library