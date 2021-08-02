Ian Avis from Tolent, Stuart Johnson of NDRC, Edward Bell chair of NDRC, Cllr Kevin Johnston from Sunderland City Council, Cllr Lynda Scanlan, Sunderland City Council

The £1.4million Northeast Disability Resource Centre (NDRC), off Cork Street, Hendon, is being developed by Sunderland City Council to replace the existing NDRC, which has become tired and restrictive after years of use.

Building partner Tolent have topped out on the facility, with a roof now covering the site, which will open in the late Autumn and include space for a range of activities tailored to disabled residents in the area.

The centre will stand among a new community that is being built in Cork Street, which will also deliver 17 new bungalows, 16 of which will be specially adapted to provide homes for people with physical disabilities.

Stuart Johnson, general manager at NDRC, said: “We’re thrilled to see the centre top out, as we head closer to moving in. The services we offer are life changing already but being able to support people from a dedicated space that will more than double our capacity is just tremendous.

“It’s like the final pieces of the jigsaw are slotting into place with the new centre and adapted homes too. The people we support are extended family to me, and this is just what I’d want for my own family, so it’s what I want for them.

“They deserve to be supported to access the same opportunities as anyone else, and to enjoy activities on their doorstep that allow them to live happy, fulfilled lives. It’s a massive moment for us all at NDRC.”

The current NDRC centre is used by people with a range of disabilities, and the council hopes the new development will help create a community around the NDRC, ensuring people who want to live independently can do so with support on their doorstep.

Councillor Kevin Johnston, dynamic city cabinet member, said: “Our Housing Delivery and Investment Plan (HDIP) set out plans to develop new homes for people who need more accessible accommodation, and wrapping this around a centre that is dedicated to supporting them is something that will make a big difference.”