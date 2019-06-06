New homes set to be built on former cricket club site

Plans to transform a former cricket club site into family homes could be rubber-stamped next week.

In 2015, outline planning permission was granted for the former home of Chilton Moor Cricket Club, off Black Boy Road, near Fence Houses.

Finalised plans from Homes by Esh, submitted this February, aim to give the vacant site a new lease of life.

This includes building 34 new homes- a mixture of two, three and four-bedroom properties with gardens, private parking spaces and/or garages.

On Tuesday, June 4, Sunderland City Council’s area Development Control Sub-Committee will discuss the plans.

A planning report, prepared for councillors, states the site was last used for cricket 15 years ago and is now in a “rough, overgrown state.”

It adds the proposals aim to meet demand for housing in the area and provide two homes for affordable rent – one less than normally required.

Despite this, council officers have recommended the plans for approval.

To compensate for the loss of space, the developer could also pay a six-figure sum to Sunderland City Council as part of a Section 106 agreement.

Nearly £160,000 will be channelled into education, ecology and highways under the deal.

To off-set the loss of the pitch, £42,000 will also be given to East Rainton Cricket Club to invest in and improve facilities.

The club donation – seen as “investment into local cricket” – was agreed with council officers and Durham Cricket Board (DCB).

A final decision on the plans will be made at Sunderland Civic Centre.

The meeting starts at 5.45pm and for more information, visit: www.sunderland.gov.uk

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service