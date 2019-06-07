New homes planned on former cricket club site

Have your say

New family homes could be built on the site of a derelict cricket club under plans submitted to Sunderland City Council.

Outline permission was granted for housing on the former Chilton Moor Cricket Club site, in Black Boy Road, Fence Houses, in 2015.

Finalised plans aim to give the unused playing fields a new lease of life.

This includes 34 new homes - with a mixture of two, three and four bedrooms alongside private parking spaces and/or garages.

A planning statement from developer Homes by Esh argues that the Houghton-le-Spring site currently “does not perform a positive function which is of any value to the local community.”

The developers claim the plans will meet housing need in the coalfields area with the potential for affordable housing.

To compensate for the loss of space, the developer would also pay a six-figure sum to Sunderland City Council as part of a Section 106 agreement.

Around £159,043 would be split between education, ecology and highways with an extra £42,000 given to East Rainton Cricket Club to invest in and improve facilities.

The club donation was agreed with council sports officers and Durham Cricket Board (DCB).

And all section 106 contributions are subject to the plans being given the go ahead in future.

Members of the public can leave comments on the plans until Friday, March 8 with a final decision expected by May 15.

For more information, visit www.sunderland.gov.uk/online-applications and search 19/00253/FUL

Proposed Section 106 contributions

Education: £118,043

Recreational Facilities: £42,000

Ecology: £36,000

Highways: £5,000

Total: £201,043

Former Chilton Moor Cricket Club site Picture: Google

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service