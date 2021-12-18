Plans to transform a former grocery store into a hair and beauty salon have been given the green light.

Back in August 2021, Sunderland City Council’s planning department received an application for 4 Woolwich Close in the Redhill ward.

The application was linked to a unit within the shopping parade on the Witherwack Estate, which has residential accommodation above.

The new salon will open in a former grocery store.

According to planning documents, the retail unit had been “unused for some time.”

Following consultation, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved the change of use from retail to a salon on December 16.

A report prepared by planners said the proposals would “reflect the existing pattern of land use” which is “predominantly commercial.”

However, a condition was added to finalise the details of ventilation / extraction equipment to help reduce the potential impacts of noise and odour.

The council decision report reads: “The council’s public protection and regulatory services team commented that given the first floor dwelling is partly over the ground floor shop, effective ventilation would be required particularly for hair treatments and the operation of the nail bar.

“The purpose is to ensure there is no permeation of odours into the first floor dwelling and in any case adequate ventilation is required for the work space.

“Hours of operation would be normal daytime retail hours to [prevent] any excessive noise impacting upon the first floor.

“Any extension of hours into the late evening may necessitate upgraded ceiling structure to reduce risk of noise transmission.”

Council planners also scaled back opening hours to help “protect the amenity of the nearby residential units.”

The planning report goes on to say: “Opening hours [were] proposed as normal daytime 9am to 6pm every day of the week including Sundays and Bank Holidays.

“Whilst recognising that the retail units are an established use below the residential accommodation, a limitation is suggested to the hours of opening to provide some protection to the first floor.”

Planning conditions finalised the opening hours as 9am-6pm, Monday to Saturday.

The planning application also confirms two full-time employees are proposed for the development.

For more information, visit Sunderland City Council’s online planning portal and search reference: 21/02024/FUL

