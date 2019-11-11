New gym planned for site of former LG Philips site in Durham
A gym firm has won permission to set up shop at a former factory site.
Earlier this year, plans were lodged for Kent House, in Mandale Business Park, Belmont Industrial Estate.
The unit forms part of redevelopment plans for the former LG Philips site.
The television parts factory closed in 2005 with ‘phase one’ of redevelopment including office buildings, a restaurant unit and car parking.
As one of several applications linked to ‘phase two’, applicant Ultraflex Gym Limited lodged a bid to move into a unit on the site.
Despite a search for alternative bases in Durham City, applicants stated Mandale Business Park was the best site available.
A planning statement reads: “Although a gym is not economic development as such, it will employ people and provide a facility that can be used by local employees, as well as help [ing] enable and support healthy lifestyles.
“Crucially, it will not have any significant detrimental effects on the environment, the amenities of the occupiers of adjoining or nearby properties, or the development of neighbouring areas.
“Nor will it operate in a manner that will substantively change the overall employment character of the area.”
The new development will also provide an extra 25 car parking spaces at the east of the unit.
Following a period of consultation, Durham County Council approved the plans on Thursday, November 7.
Council planners agreed the gym would create limited noise, disturbance and traffic disruption.
Under planning conditions, work must start on the site within three years.
Ultraflex current operates gyms in Leeds, Normanton, Rotherham, York and Hull.
A statement on the website reads:”Whether you are an experienced strength athlete or just starting out and want to lose weight or get in shape we have everything you need to get the most out of your workouts and match your effort with results.”