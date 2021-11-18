Back in May 2021, a planning application was lodged with Sunderland City Council for the site off Parsons Road, near the A182 Washington Highway.

This included a major overhaul of the premises, new cladding and the construction of an electric vehicle charging station.

The plans, from applicant Almscliffe Dhesi Developments (Washington) Ltd, aimed to sub-divide the old Jennings dealership into four individual units.

Former car showroom off Parsons Road, Washington.

A planning application submitted to the council said the development would create dozens of jobs, including 19 full-time and 14 part-time roles.

According to a seperate planning statement from the applicant, the future occupiers of the units are ‘Franks Flooring,’ Toolstation, Angling Direct and Greggs.

The planning statement reads: “The proposed development will bring a vacant site, which is situated in a prominent and sustainable location, into active use to the betterment of the local economy.

“It has been demonstrated through the sequential assessment that there are no alternative and available sites for the proposals.”

Following consultation, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved the change of use on Monday, November 8.

The new development will include a one-way system for traffic, with access taken from Parsons Road as well as through the adjacent Co-op filling station and convenience store.

More than 30 car parking spaces, including two disabled bays, and a minimum of four cycle spaces will also be provided on site.

Meanwhile, the Fastned charging station to the north of the site is expected to be available 24/7 with capacity to charge eight electric vehicles.

The applicant’s planning statement adds: “It is also considered that the proposed Greggs unit will complement the range of uses on the industrial estate and will be utilised by those working in the surrounding area, whilst the charging station will promote the use of sustainable car travel.”

The former car sales room at the southern end of the Parsons Industrial Estate has sat vacant since early 2020.

Under conditions linked to the planning approval, work to convert the building must commence on site within the next three years.

For more information on the plans, visit Sunderland City Council’s online planning portal and search reference: 21/01269/FUL