New apartments approved for Blandford Street in Sunderland city centre

A planning application was lodged for 21-22 Blandford Street which operates as retail on the ground floor with a beauty salon space above.

Plans included changing the use of the first and second floors to five self-contained apartments.

This would be split between three two-bedroom apartments and two one-bedroom apartments.

21-22 Blandford Street, Sunderland.

As part of the plans, external alterations were also proposed to include three new composite doors, a new window and a section of roof being raised to provide “additional headroom.”

Following consultation on the application, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on Tuesday, October 26.

In a report, planners outlined the reasons for the decision including the apartment plan “aiding in the creation of sustainable communities.”

Although one of the apartments fell below national standards in terms of space, planners deemed the overall scheme acceptable.

The planning report reads: “It is considered that the public benefit of allowing this building to function within the city centre by incorporating a viable use outweighs, in this instance, the proposed apartment that is after all minimally smaller than specified standard.

“The apartment being slightly smaller would also be mitigated to an extent by the arrangements shown on the submitted plans, showing how everyday furniture could be accommodated.”

No objections were raised to the plans from the council’s environmental health or highways departments.

Under planning conditions, work to convert the upper floors must commence on site within the next three years.

For more information on the application, visit Sunderland City Council’s online planning portal and search reference: 21/01173/FUL