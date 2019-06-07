New 34-home housing development approved for cricket club site - developers pledge £200,000 towards improvements in area

House builders could stump up more than £200,000 towards schools, sport facilities and roads in exchange for permission to develop a former cricket pitch.

Planning bosses from Sunderland City Council have given the go-ahead to the application which could see 34 homes built on the former site of Chilton Moor Cricket Club.

It has been about 15 years since the land last saw a wicket taken, but Homes by Esh, the applicant, offered £42,000 for ‘investment into local cricket’ to sweeten the proposal.

And on top of this the firm, which is part of the Esh Group, also said it would provide:

£118,043 for primary and secondary education

£36,000 towards environmental schemes

£5,000 to help pay for a new pedestrian crossing

The main beneficiary of the £42,000 is set to be East Rainton Cricket Club, which currently plays at a council-owned ground in Durham Road.

A report for members of the city council’s Development Control Sub-Committee, which met on Tuesday (June 4), said the money could go towards improvements to security and drainage at the club and its pitch, as well as new toilets and changing facilities.

Conservative councillor Michael Dixon said: “I’m keen to see East Rainton improve, but also that they reach out to schools and the like in the area.

“It seems a lot of money and I would like to think it is being put to encourage junior cricket.”

Coun Dixon was assured by council officers the local authority would ‘oversee’ how the money was spent.

Sport England said it would support the plans in exchange for ‘investment into local cricket’

The money will be provided through an S106 agreement – an arrangement in which developers agree to provide some form of mitigation, such as cash, to offset potential negative impacts of an application.

Since the cricket club closed, the land has been used for horse grazing.

The pavilion building became a children’s nursery, but this is not expected to be affected by the homes plan.

Access to the development, which will include 26 four-bedroom properties, will be from Black Boys Lane.

Coun Mel Speding: “It’s good to see clubs like East Rainton, which have been going for a number of years, are able to benefit from the policies of this council.

“It’s great to see that money will be well spent in that area.”

James Harrison

James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service