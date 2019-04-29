Meet the Washington East candidates standing in the Sunderland City Council elections 2019

Have your say

This year’s local elections are just around the corner, and we’re turning the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day on May 2.

Each one will be given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why people should vote for them:

Michael Anthony ELLIS (Green Party candidate)

As a councillor I will endeavour to represent residents with transparency, effectiveness and passion, but above all with a continuous presence.

I will always be available to residents.

I will listen to your concerns or issues and promise to fight for the residents of Washington East to be heard.

I believe in supporting local businesses, encouraging sound environmental policies, such as more efficient waste management, and I believe in social justice and equality.

I will seek to protect green spaces and push for lower speed limits on residential streets. I promise that a vote for me will not be wasted.

Hilary JOHNSON (The Conservative Party Candidate)

I am standing against the Council Leader’s wife this year.

It is our belief that Graeme Miller’s first year as Leader of the Council has been a failure.

He has failed to reduce councillors’ allowances, continued to spend £10,000 a year on free meals for councillors (at your expense), subsidised a Spice Girls’ concert to the tune of £50k but neglected to improve basic services in Washington.

We have also seen a disgraced Washington councillor removed from the council after he was prosecuted for child sex offences. Washington deserves better.

I am standing on a manifesto to bring the metro to Washington and to reduce wasteful spending.

Fiona Margaret Ann Mackenzie MILLER (Labour and Co-operative Party)

I have lived in Barmston for twenty-six years, bringing up my family and have been active as a volunteer for over twenty-four years and a school governor for seven years.

I have been honoured to represent Washington East since 2011.

My priorities are fighting the gasification plant application, which impacts on Washington and cuts to our fire services.

I will continue to support ‘Clean and Green’ one of Washington Area Committee’s success stories, I enjoy working with our Voluntary and Community Sector delivering services for our residents.

Please give me your support on the 2nd of May and vote Labour.

Sean TERRY (Liberal Democrat)

I work locally as an ICT technician, and I’m standing to give a voice to those who want an alternative to the Labour-run Council.

The Lib Dems on Sunderland Council have been the loudest political force over the past few years – campaigning to cut allowances & expenses, and to protect basic services.

Harraton, Fatield & Barmston deserve better.

If you want a change to the current Council who waste our money and don’t listen to local people vote Liberal Democrat on May 2nd.

Hazel Katherine WHITFIELD (UKIP)

I have lived in the North East all my life.

I am married, with two daughters and three grandchildren.

I studied politics to degree level and worked as a civil servant for 23 years.

I joined UKIP because they are making people aware of “the Vision of the European Union”.

Since the Brexit vote there has been an assault on democracy by the UK government.

The EU vision is for Europe to become one country containing all the nations that are members of the Union.

The Conservative and Labour parties promised to honour the referendum vote in their manifestos for the 2017 election.

Sadly parliament has denied the democratic wishes of its citizens.

James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service