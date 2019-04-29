Meet the Washington Central candidates standing in the Sunderland City Council elections 2019

Have your say

This year’s local elections are just around the corner, and we’re turning the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day on May 2.

Each one will be given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why people should vote for them:

Michal CHANTKOWSKI (Green Party candidate)

For nine years I have worked on community projects to improve health and wellbeing, employability and culture.

If elected, I will campaign to implement Green policies, including accessible and affordable public transport and better waste management.

The incinerator will not solve our rubbish problems, we need more efficient recycling and re-use of materials.

I will also fight to preserve green spaces, playing fields and play areas.

Residents’ views on these issues are too often ignored by the Labour city council – we need a Washington Town Council.

If elected, I will make sure that Washington Central is connected, supported and respected.

Len LAUCHLAN (Labour Party)

I am married with three grown up daughters, having lived in the Washington Central ward for the last 30 years, working as a Technician at Durham University.

I have represented Central ward for the last 8 years and if elected I would continue to work to establish an active and flourishing community through forging effective relationships with all groups in the ward.

I am also currently a governor at Biddick Primary School.

If successful I would place the concerns of the Washington Central ward residents at the top of my agenda and represent your views at all levels.

Erland POLDEN (UKIP)

I stood for the Council several times as a UKIP candidate.

The last time was four years ago.

When the brexit referendum voted ‘leave’ I thought the job was done.

How wrong can you be?!

It is clear that the only way we will truly get to leave the EU is with a government that sees the job through.

It starts at local level.

The more UKIP councillors there are the more the pressure on our local MPs to listen and

Act.

A vote for UKIP is needed more than ever.

So fight back – vote for Erland Polden.

Vote UKIP!

Anna SNELL (The Conservative Party Candidate)

Anna Snell is a former teacher who served as the Chair of the Royalty Theatre between 2010 and 2014.

As a Conservative candidate, Anna is standing on a manifesto which proposes to cut councillors’ allowances, end free meals for councillors and bring more transparency to how Sunderland Council operates.

The Sunderland Conservatives are Washington’s main opposition party and the strongest voice of opposition to our inept Labour Council.

Vote Conservative to weaken Labour’s grip on Washington.

Maciej Aleksander ZAGDAN (Liberal Democrat)

Like many people who grew up and live in Washington I am tired of our town being overlooked for investment.

We need more attention on creating a family friendly evening economy.

Plans for a cinema were agreed in 2014 and the plans included 6 retail spaces for restaurants and yet we still wait.

We have almost nothing for young people to do in the evenings and I am committed to campaigning for change and infrastructure for the people of Washington.

Labour have ignored our town for too long.

James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service