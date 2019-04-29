Meet the Hebburn North candidates standing in the South Tyneside Council elections 2019

This year’s local elections are just around the corner, and we’re turning the spotlight on South Tyneside’s candidates in the run-up to polling day on May 2.

Each one will be given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why people should vote for them.

Here’s what Hebburn North ward candidates have to say:

Sid Andrade (Liberal Democrats)

(No statement or picture provided)

Michael Richard Ayre (Independent)

Born in South Shields in 1961, moved to Hebburn Quay in 1973, married with two adult sons.

Joined the Royal Navy in 1980, my family joined me in 1984 returned back to Hebburn after 14 years service including the Falklands war serving on HMS Exeter.

Gained an HNC in electrical/electronic engineering whilst in the Royal Navy.

Worked at Interconnections (South Shields) and various companies in the Tyneside region.

Had a spell of living and working overseas for three-monthly periods.

Taught Integrated Logistics Support to UAE naval officers here and in the UAE.

Currently working for an agency on zero hours contract.

John Robert Barker (UKIP)

An ex-serving soldier who served his country in Northern Ireland and the Falklands conflict.

I joined UKIP because I’m passionate about what is happening in our political system and feel very strongly about our taxes being wasted on EU wages, pensions and entertainment.

I’m heavily involved in charities and raised £4,550 for Tiny Lives in just three months.

I feel our political parties have let us down totally and are seriously out of touch with real people like YOU and me.

If elected, I’ll do my utmost to bring openness and transparency into South Tyneside Council to ensure the people of South Tyneside’s taxes are not being wasted.

Adam Ellison (Labour Party)

(Incumbent candidate)

I’m delighted to once again present my case for election this year.

Representing my home ward of Hebburn North, and being your voice on South Tyneside Council, has been an immense privilege.

Over the last four years, I have sought to be a grassroots and community focused councillor.

Supporting local organisations such as Hebburn Sea Cadets, Friends of Hebburn Cemetery, and putting residents’ views at the heart of everything that I do.

If you invest your trust in me again, I pledge to continue being your active voice, championing our fantastic town, keeping you involved in the process.

Brian Goodman (Independent)

I’m a married man that’s always worked in the local area since having been raised in Jarrow.

I moved to Hebburn over 20 years ago where my three children have attended the local schools.

This is my first time standing in any kind of election, I have no affiliation to any party so if elected, I won’t have to consult or be told what to say on any subject.

I’ve over the years felt anti-social behaviour, graffiti and fly-tipping has been getting worse every year, also the roads all over the borough aren’t very good at all.

Steven James Richards (Green Party)

I have lived in Hebburn for 11 years, all that time under a Labour controlled council.

Do I think that the council services have gotten any better for my family and all of South Tyneside in that time?

I believe a resounding no.

Closing Bede’s World, charging for garden refuse and cynically filling a few potholes on the last election day are some of my reasons why.

Meanwhile the councillors still collect a wage of up to £34,000. If I get elected I will give anything I receive to Hebburn Helps.

Vote for a better future, vote Green!

Keith Campbell Sumby (Conservative)

My name is Keith Sumby. I’m delighted to be standing as the Conservative Party candidate for Hebburn North.

South Tyneside Council needs a strong and effective opposition that can provide scrutiny to Labour’s grip of our council.

My priority will be ensuring our town centre is more business friendly.

I would start by working hard to increase the amount of free parking in our town centre.

If elected, I would be a strong voice for the ward and work hard for the residents.

As an opposition councillor, I would also work hard to make sure council money is well spent.

(No picture provided)

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service

