Meet the Castle ward candidates standing in the Sunderland City Council elections

Local elections are taking place on Thursday May 2. Here's a look at the candidates out for your vote in the Castle ward:

Stephen Paul Foster (Labour)

I am standing again as the Labour candidate for the Castle Ward for 2019.

I have lived in the Castle Ward for almost 40 years, and have the local knowledge and passion to represent and support our community.

I have had a long voluntary involvement in the community and many years with the Hylton Castle restoration project, where we are finally seeing Hylton Castle getting restored, and I look forward to helping it become a real major asset Therefore,

I respectfully ask for your support to represent you as a councillor in the Castle ward for a further term.

Linda Hudson (Ukip)

More than 40 years of Labour representation for Sunderland has done nothing for Sunderland or for our country, even when it was in power in Westminster.

Labour and Conservatives were complicit in getting us into the Common Market and its underhand change into the European Union, which has more power over us than our own government.

Please vote UKIP in the 2 nd May Sunderland elections – let’s show Sunderland and Westminster we are not happy with how this country has been served.

Bryan Witherwick Reynolds (Conservative)

At present, councillors do not have to have police checks.

The Conservatives have therefore pledged to introduce Disclosure and Barring Service checks for councillors so that the public can have greater confidence in the character of their local representative.

The Conservatives know that the people of Castle Ward are tired of seeing Labour fail to deliver basic frontline services – such as street cleaning and rubbish collection – to a decent standard, while finding money to subsidise pop concerts and pay for their own meals after meetings.

We believe the taxpayer deserves better.

By James Harrison, Local Democracy Reporting Service