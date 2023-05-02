Meet the candidates standing in the Hebburn North ward in the 2023 local elections

(L to R) TOP: Adam Ellison, Tia Sinclair BOTTOM: Colin Tosh

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on South Tyneside Council.

This year, one seat in all 18 of the borough’s wards will be up for grabs, with around 70 candidates in the running.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Hebburn North ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Adam Ellison (Labour Party)

I am so proud to be standing for re-election in Hebburn North on Thursday May 4.

I have lived in the ward all of my life, and I am rooted in the local community.

Over the last 8 years, I have sought to be a grassroots and community focused councillor.

Supporting local organisations, serving as a school governor, and putting residents’ at the heart of everything that I do.

By ‘Voting Adam Ellison – Labour Party’ this year you will elect a voice that works for access to skills and jobs, fights for improved roads, footpaths and infrastructure, and champions our environment.

If you invest your trust in me again, I pledge to continue being your active voice, championing our fantastic town, keeping you involved in the process.

—

Tia Sinclair (Conservative Party)

My name is Tia Sinclair and I have lived in the area all my life so I am delighted to be standing as your candidate in Hebburn North.

Residents of Hebburn North have told me they are sick of Labour’s same old narrative, and so am I.

Voting for me on May 4 will strengthen our growing opposition and help us to hold Labour accountable and open up the opportunity to give a voice back to our communities.

I’m committed to fighting for better council services, cooperating closely with public services and the police to ensure a zero-tolerance approach to anti-social behaviour.

I am also passionate about healthcare being a trainee nurse and I will certainly be standing up for a stronger healthcare system and campaigning to make sure our amazing South Tyneside Hospital keeps its crucial A&E department.

So vote smart, vote Conservative on Thursday, May 4, to get your voices heard.

Colin Tosh (Green Party)

I work as a researcher in environmental science at the University of Newcastle and am married with two young children.

If elected, I will work to maintain strong public health services and transport.

I believe in supporting small business because small business serves the local community and profits stay within the local community.

I will also prioritise the safeguarding and development of green and leisure spaces to improve the quality of life for residents.

Vote Green on May 4 for a strong, independent voice for Hebburn North.

Shay Whitehead (Liberal Democrats)