Meet the candidates for the Redhill ward standing in the Sunderland City Council elections

This year’s local elections are just around the corner, reports Local Democracy Reporter James Harrison, and we’re turning the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day on May 2.

Each one will be given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why people should vote for them.

Keith JENKINS (UKIP)

Born in Southwick one of eight children and living in Redhouse, I have lived in these wards all my life.

I am standing for UKIP in these elections because I’ve seen the cut backs in Sunderland City Council services and the community spirit slowly drain from working class people while money is being wasted on vanity projects like the new bridge and the tall ships fiasco and hundreds of thousands of pounds are spent on pay offs and gagging orders to protect Council employees and councillors.

I want to stop this and, if elected, will fight to do this and meet with residents all year, just election time.

Iain William KAY (Labour and Co-operative Party)

I am proud to be representing both the Labour and Co-operative parties at this election as part of a great team of community focused councillors that have helped secure:

A “state of the art” Park Life football project at Downhill being constructed NOW

More Council ‘boots on the ground’ to keep our community clean and tidy

Plans for a new building for Willowfields school

The introduction of an extensive 20mph zone to begin Summer 2019

A new play park for Redhouse scheduled for Autumn 2019

The Building a new school for children with Autism on the vacant Bishop Harland site

Rafal Kazimierz MARZEC (Green Party candidate)

I have lived in Sunderland for four years and I am proud to be part of the community.

My volunteer work for local charities, and my own disabilities, have highlighted for me the need to make Sunderland a city where everyone can access services, obtain good quality employment and participate in community life.

As a Green Party councillor for Redhill I would try to ensure this by campaigning for better public transport, cleaner streets, a living wage city and by consulting residents about plans that affect them.

Change is overdue – vote Green to make our community better.

Michael WINTER (The Conservative Party Candidate)

The Labour candidate in Redhill this year previously lost his seat in Millfield and now he has moved to a safe Labour seat.

Free meals for councillors cost taxpayers £10,000 a year – but only Labour councillors take them.

A vote for the Conservatives is a vote for people who pay their own way.

