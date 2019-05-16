‘Man from the Pru’ becomes Sunderland’s new mayor

A former ‘Man from the Pru’ has taken over as Mayor of Sunderland.

Coun David Snowdon was formally confirmed in the ceremonial role at last night’s (Wednesday, May 15) annual meeting of Sunderland City Council.

Coun Snowdon, a former trolley collector at Washington Galleries who later joined insurance giant Prudential, has been a city councillor for the Washington East ward since 2012.

He has also worked as an independent financial advisor, set up a Credit Union in East Durham and currently works as an advice worker for charity SHARP, in Shiney Row.

He and his wife Diane, also a city councillor, will support Washington MIND and Veterans in Crisis Sunderland during their year of office.

The new Mayor said: “We have a son serving in the Royal Marines and we understand how important it is for those leaving the armed forces to have a support network, to help them face the day-to-day challenges of returning to civilian life.

“Veterans in Crisis Sunderland can provide that support.

“Likewise through our community work we’ve also grown to realise how many people are affected by mental health issues and the help and advice that community organisations such as Washington MIND can provide to help families access the services that they need.”

Coun Snowdon will be joined by former council leader Coun Harry Trueman, who takes over as Deputy Mayor.

Coun Snowdown previously served as Deputy Mayor himself under the outgoing mayor, Lynda Scanlan.

During her time wearing the chain she was partnered by ex-Sunderland footballer Micky Horswill as her official consort.

Together they helped raise about £32,000 for their designated charities: Sunderland and County Durham Society for the Blind; Hope Spring, which works with vulnerable young people; and the NSPCC Childline Service.

Among the well-wishers who wanted to thank Coun Scanlan for her service was Liberal Democrat Stephen O’Brien, who appreciated her ‘sympathy’ for his dyslexia.

But he was also accused of overshadowing last year’s mayor making ceremony when he called the then newly-elected council leader Graeme Miller a ‘bigot’.

He said: “Thanks Lynda for not throwing me out of the chamber – God knows I probably deserved it.”

James Harrison

James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service