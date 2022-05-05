LIVE: Sunderland City Council elections 2022 - results, reaction and updates

Key battles:

Washington South - the Lib Dems and Conservatives are aming to unseat council leader Councillor Graeme Miller, and he is very much aiming to stay.

Hendon - former deputy council leader Michael Mordey will be looking to return, having been voted out in the ward last year, losing to the Lib Dems.

Hetton - present deputy leader Councillor Claire Rowntree will be aiming to hold her seat, after the party won a tight by-election in the area in 2021.

Pallion - Labour has put up sitting St Anne’s councillor Karen Noble to try and prise a seat from the Liberal Democrats

St Anne’s - Susan Watson will therefore be looking to hold the St Anne’s seat for Labour, after she lost out in the ward by three votes to Conservative Councillor Greg Peacock last year.

Ryhope - The Conservatives will be looking to make gains from Labour where they were successful last time out.