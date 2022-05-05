LIVE: Sunderland City Council elections 2022 - results, reaction and updates

We’ll be keeping you up to date throughout the night as the results come in.
LIVE: Sunderland City Council elections 2022
Last updated: Thursday, 05 May, 2022, 12:15
- Voting is underway in the local elections 2022
- Polling stations opened at 7am and will close at 10pm, after which counting will start in Sunderland
- A total of 24 of Sunderland’s 75 seats are up for grabs on the council today
- Opposition parties are aiming to push Sunderland City Council into ‘no overall control'
Voters have until 10pm to cast their ballots
Seats to watch in Sunderland
Key battles:
Washington South - the Lib Dems and Conservatives are aming to unseat council leader Councillor Graeme Miller, and he is very much aiming to stay.
Hendon - former deputy council leader Michael Mordey will be looking to return, having been voted out in the ward last year, losing to the Lib Dems.
Hetton - present deputy leader Councillor Claire Rowntree will be aiming to hold her seat, after the party won a tight by-election in the area in 2021.
Pallion - Labour has put up sitting St Anne’s councillor Karen Noble to try and prise a seat from the Liberal Democrats
St Anne’s - Susan Watson will therefore be looking to hold the St Anne’s seat for Labour, after she lost out in the ward by three votes to Conservative Councillor Greg Peacock last year.
Ryhope - The Conservatives will be looking to make gains from Labour where they were successful last time out.
Silksworth - The Tories narrowly lost out by 47 votes in 2021 and will be hoping to close the gap this year
Polling stations are open in all manner of buildings
Seats up for election
The poll for the Copt Hill ward is being rearranged for a later date following the death of UKIP candidate Reginald Coulson, but elections for the other 24 seats on the city council are continuing as planned.
Of the 24 seats which will be decided on election night, 16 are currently held by Labour, five by Conservatives and three by Liberal Democrats.
The Copt Hill seat, to be contested at a later date, is also currently held by Labour.
Labour and Conservatives are both standing candidates for every seat, with the Liberal Democrats fielding candidates in 13 wards.
The Green Party are standing candidates in all but two wards, Washington South and Hetton.