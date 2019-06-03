‘Let communities buy greenbelt land’ - Sunderland’s first Green Party councillor urges council to listen over development plans

Sunderland’s first Green Party councillor has called for city leaders to “listen to campaign groups” and reverse plans to build homes on the green belt.

Last month, a public examination launched into Sunderland City Council’s Core Strategy and Development Plan until 2033.

The plan outlines a blueprint for Sunderland’s future around jobs, housing, health and the environment.

This includes a demand for 13,410 more homes to tackle projected population increases- with an average of 745 set to be built every year.

Since the local plan was revealed, it has been slammed by campaigners over proposals to build homes on green spaces – 3% of the total green belt.

Labour bosses have said they acted on concerns – removing four of the original 15 green belt sites proposed following public consultation.

But Dom Armstrong, who was elected to Washington South ward for the Green Party in the last round of local elections, has called for a rethink.

He is now asking for campaign groups to have the option to purchase green belt sites themselves.

“I’ve spoken to several of the campaign groups and I think the council underestimate the level of anger their plans are causing. They were a significant factor in the recent local election results,” he said.

“The Labour group lost ten of their seats on May 2 but retained control of the council.

“Since losing a seat in Washington South to the Green Party, council leader Graeme Miller and Coun Louise Farthing have signed Mr Armstrong‘s petition to save the Southern Area playing fields.

“This shows that they can listen but they need to listen to the other campaign groups too.

“It’s Green Party policy to give communities the chance to purchase land before it’s offered to developers.

“It’s already happening in Scotland. If the council want to win back some good will, they should make that offer here in Sunderland.

“We really believe that decisions about planning should be made by the people who will have to live with the results – that’s the local community.”

Leader of Sunderland City Council, Coun Graeme Miller, has hit back defending Labour’s record around protecting green spaces.

He stated councillors had been fighting to protect Washington’s Southern Area Playing Fields years before the Greens were elected in the area.

And he added there was no barriers to communities having the opportunity to purchase land.

Coun Miller said: “Labour has always listened to residents in Washington and across the city, and has a strong track record of protecting our green spaces.

“Long before Coun Armstrong arrived on the scene in Washington South both Coun Farthing and I have worked tirelessly to protect the playing fields area and keep it green, and are on record as opposing the proposed energy from waste plant next to Nissan.

“Our record in this area speaks for itself, not least in our relentless work to sustain green flag parks and Blue Flag beaches which we have managed to achieve despite coalition and then Tory-led cuts to our budgets.

“We also understand that playing fields, like most community assets, represent the glue that bonds different groups together, particularly through sport and activities that are undertaken there.

“I tried to get the Southern Area Playing Fields to be the Washington Hub for the playing pitches, but Sport England and the FA determined they needed to go to Northern Area in Washington instead.

“Southern Area Playing Fields is clearly an important asset for Washington, and we have been speaking to our residents to understand their views. It is evident that people want to see the area protected.

“That is why we have signed a petition and that is why we will be doing everything in our power to continue to protect it, something as ward councillors we have been doing for three years now, and we will continue to do so going forward.”

Currently, there are 11 ‘housing growth areas’ in the local plan meeting “exceptional circumstances” for removing green belt land.

The Southern Area Playing Fields, off Bonemill Lane in Rickleton, fall into one of these areas and are outlined for 200 homes.

The space is currently used by Washington United FC who previously approached the council to transfer the land into its management.

However, council bosses have confirmed the pitches are earmarked for football use by the FA until 2021 subject to decisions around the ‘Parklife’ football hubs project.

Coun Miller added: “Planning matters are set in statute by central government and Sunderland like every other local authority has to adhere to this system and the core strategy document that started five years ago in draft, going through two consultations and is now with the planning inspector.

“This is no different to any other local authority area, and nothing stops anyone from coming forward with an offer for land including the community who must be given that opportunity, but we’re getting ahead of ourselves.

“Currently the playing fields are, rightly in our opinion, ear-marked by the FA and Sport England for football pitch use and that is how they will stay until at least 2021 when the Parklife hub evidence is collated to see just how many football pitches the city needs at that point.

“Regardless of the outcome, Labour councillors will continue to look to keep the city clean and green and safe for our residents to work, rest and play in, and that includes our playing fields and football pitches.”

The public examination into the local plan continues this week with specific green belt sites on the agenda – including Washington.

The process is set to draw to a close in mid-June.

Caption: Leader of Sunderland City Council and councillor for Washington South, Graeme Miller

Caption: Green Party councillor for Washington South, Dom Armstrong

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service