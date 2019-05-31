KFC makes ‘good neighbour’ pledge over new Sunderland branch after litter concerns

Fast food bosses have pledged to be a “good neighbour” ahead of a new drive-thru opening in Sunderland.

Work is currently under way on a KFC restaurant on the old Dewhirst factory site and is set to open its doors in coming months.

Following concerns from local Lib Dems that the outlet could lead to litter problems for locals, KFC has said it will play its part to tackle trash.

The site – which has remained derelict for years- is also set to include a new Aldi and Marstons pub and restaurant creating dozens of new jobs in the city.

While welcoming the wider development, Sandhill ward councillor, Margaret Crosby, called for KFC to take a “proactive approach” towards littering.

She said: “It is a shame that the Dewhirst site has stood empty for so long, and most residents welcome the development and plans for a new pub and supermarket.

“However, there are understandable concerns about the litter problems coming from the new KFC which is due to open soon.

“These fast food outlets are causing residents in other parts of the city to suffer a tsunami of litter, so we’re urging the management of this new KFC to take a proactive approach from day one.

“We’d like to see KFC commit to regular litterpicks around the area, especially around bus stops and in the Chester Road subway linking Grindon and Hastings Hill with the new development on the Pennywell side.”

A KFC spokesman stressed the local team would work to tackle littering.

“We can’t wait to open our Sunderland Dewhirst restaurant which has created 45 jobs for the local community and will provide plenty of apprenticeship opportunities, which we’ve worked closely with Sunderland College to provide,” he said.

“What’s more, being a good neighbour is really important to us and our team at Dewhirst will carry out regular litter picks to keep the area around our new restaurant looking clean and tidy.

“We look forward to welcoming local fans and hope that our guests will join us in keeping the streets clean too.”

Coun Stephen O’Brien, of Sandhill ward, also called for Sunderland City Council to bring the “eyesore” Chester Road subway up to scratch.

He said: “At the moment it is a complete state, but with a new pub and supermarket set for this corner of Pennywell, more residents in our area will want to use it to get to the former Dewhirst site.”

However, Labour bosses have said a planning condition already exists to secure a subway revamp.

Cabinet member for Housing and Regeneration, Coun Rebecca Atkinson, said: “Before anybody could open and start trading at this development, the council set down a condition that developers must fund and complete improvements to the subway.

“The improvement works include extensive upgrades to its approaches and entrances, its lighting, its concrete walls and ceilings, and its complete redecoration.”

She added: “If Liberal Democrat councillors had contacted the council, checked public documents on the council’s own website, or bothered to keep up to date with what’s going on in their ward, they would know more about this important development and the associated issues around it.”

Caption: Lib Dem councillors Margaret Crosby and Stephen O’Brien at the former Dewhirst site in Pennywell where the KFC is set to open.

