Earlier this year, Sunderland City Council submitted an application to its own planning department for land off Holmeside as part of regeneration efforts in the area.

Proposals included the demolition of the Railway Club and old Sinatra’s bar and building a new car park offering 404 spaces over four levels.

The proposed building would have 88 spaces set aside for electric vehicle charging points and a further 17 disabled bays located on the ground floor.

A CGI showing how the area could look if the demolition and build plans go ahead. Credit: GSS Architecture.

Part of the ground floor would also be utilised for secure cycle storage providing 36 spaces accessed via Holmeside, as well as provision for a “small commercial unit”.

According to planning documents, the development would include photovoltaic panels at roof level to generate power and LED lamp technology combined with “occupancy detection and daylight dimming”.

In practice, this technology aims to “reduce the energy consumed and to maximise the energy saving potential of natural light”.

The car park scheme is linked to regeneration plans in the area, including the redevelopment of Sunderland’s central rail station, upgraded highway infrastructure and bus priority measures and the demolition of the old Sunderland Civic Centre car park nearby.

Sinatra's and The Railway Club are set to be demolished to create a new multi-storey car park.

In a report prepared for decision-makers next week, Sunderland City Council planning officers have recommended the development for approval.

Council planners have argued the scheme would create a “sustainable transport hub within the Holmeside area”, as well as boosting footfall and pedestrian activity.

The planning report adds: “The scheme will deliver a sustainable form of development which will have no adverse impact on residential amenity and create a positive effect on the visual amenity of the locality.

“Further, officers are satisfied that the development would have a negligible impact on the setting of the nearby conservation area and listed buildings.

“The implications of the development relative to highways matters have been considered carefully by the council’s highways team and subject to the recommended conditions, it is considered that the proposals are acceptable relative to highway and pedestrian safety and the promotion of sustainable modes of transport.

“Subject to the conditions recommended throughout this report, the proposals are also considered to be acceptable in respect of ecology, flood risk and sustainable drainage and ground conditions/land contamination.”

Following council consultation on the plans, a total of three representations were received, including two from members of the public.

Public concerns included the loss of the Sinatra’s building, the need for the car park and its longevity, the proposed road layout and the impacts of increased traffic in the area.

The Sunderland Civic Society also submitted a representation with concerns related to the design and materials used in construction and wider impacts on nearby listed buildings.

A final decision on the plans rests with councillors on the Planning and Highways Committee, who will next meet on Monday, October 3, at City Hall.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 5.30pm and will be open to the public.