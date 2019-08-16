Housing plans approved for Hebburn site once used as backdrop for Gary Numan music video
More than 160 homes are set to be built on a former industrial site once used as the backdrop for a Gary Numan music video.
Narec Clothier Laboratories, in Hebburn, was once a major electrical testing facility in South Tyneside and played a starring role in the electropop star’s 1979 track Metal.
Bosses at South Tyneside Council have approved plans for 167 new properties on the land off Victoria Road West.
Permission was previously been granted in September 2017 for 334 homes across the whole of the site, although this was split following a land transfer deal, leading to the latest application.
The site is currently under development by Miller Homes, and the split was designed to allow housing association Home Group to bring forward the plans for the further 167 homes.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The former Clothier Laboratory stood for more than 40 years after it was opened by then Labour technology minister Tony Benn in 1970.
Once the only high-voltage (HV) testing site of its kind in the UK, the facility was used by the National Grid and other major operators.
However, the site has remained dormant since bulldozers moved in on the landmark lab in 2013.
The building was also owned by engineering giant Siemens at the time.
A report, prepared for councillors, said: “It is considered that the proposed access and parking arrangements are acceptable and the proposed development would not be detrimental to highway safety.”