Hetton's 'The Hut' to get new forever home in eco-friendly new building
Plans for a new purpose-built community centre in Hetton have been given the green light.
In recent months, plans were lodged with Sunderland City Council to create a permanent community hub off Moorsley Road.
This aimed to replace an existing portable cabin on the site – named ‘The Hut’ – which has been in use since 2012.
According to designs submitted to the council, the revamped space will offer a range of facilities for residents.
This includes a main hall to allow short mat bowls games and a kitchen space for cooking classes in the local community.
Other features include accessible toilets, solar panels, an enclosed garden and play area to the rear, spaces for buggies and mobility scooters and a small number of parking spaces.
The interior plans for The Hut include “a spacious lobby” with delivery hatch linked to an office, two offices/meeting rooms, two internal storage rooms, two toilets and an accessible toilet, space for buggies, a communal kitchen and a main hall will a sub-dividing sliding wall.
The site was previously occupied by the community hall of Moorsley and District Community Association and is understood to have been demolished in 2002.
According to council documents, the group’s long-term ambition was to create a fit-for-purpose building which would be more “befitting of the character of the area.”
The building will keep its name ’The Hut’ and has been designed to reflect community needs.
In 2017 the group behind The Hut said it was a great asset and provided an important venue for many events and meetings.
But the temporary building meant events were often “quite cosy or squashed”, and the team put a call out for ideas.
Under planning conditions imposed by Sunderland City Council, work must start within the next three years.
Moorsley and District Community Association have also reached out to the public on social media to gather feedback on the future of the centre.
Ideas range from exercise classes and slimming courses to youth clubs and crafts workshops.