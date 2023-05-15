Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for 6-7 Church Lane, near the Sunderland Empire Theatre.

The address refers to the first floor space above restaurants No2 Church Lane and Spice Empire, which is occupied by well-established restaurant Moti Raj.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New plans aim to repair and refurbish the building’s exterior as part of the Heritage Lottery Fund-funded Bishopwearmouth Townscape Heritage Scheme.

Pictures of Church Lane and entrance to Moti Raj. Sunderland Picture: Google Maps.

The heritage scheme, which provides grant aid for building restoration and enhancement works, has already helped deliver city centre improvements, including the renovation of the old Town Park next to Sunderland Minster.

New plans for the building at Church Lane follow a building condition survey which identified a number of issues for attention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This ranged from roof tile repairs and chimney repointing to the replacement of modern windows and removal of modern “render finishes”.

A heritage statement submitted to council officials provides more details of the scheme, which is subject to planning permission.

Pictures of Church Lane and entrance to Moti Raj. Sunderland Picture: Google Maps.

This includes “the removal of all modern external render from the first floor above No 2 Church Lane” and replacement with “traditional lime render and breathable exterior paint”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans include the “removal of all modern timber casement windows to the first floor above No 2 Church Lane” and replacement with “traditionally detailed sash windows to match historical images”.

Elsewhere, plans include the “removal of the insensitively designed PVC casement windows” to the first floor above numbers 3-5 Church Lane and “replacement with more appropriately designed colour coated aluminium windows”.

In addition, the plans include the removal of a “redundant door and window at ground floor level” near the entrance to Moti Raj and the fitting of traditional cast iron ‘rainwater goods’.

According to the heritage statement, the building off Church Lane has been “substantially altered over the years” including demolition and rebuilding works to part of the building in the 1970s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However the property comprising 1-2 Church Lane to the ground floor and 6 Church Lane to the first floor have been considered “generally of original construction albeit with significant alterations”.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s website indicates a decision is expected by June 30, 2023.