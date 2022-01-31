49,50 and 51 High Street East Picture.

Earlier in January 2022, Sunderland City Council’s planning department received an application for 49, 50 and 51 High Street East.

The Grade II-listed buildings sit within the Old Sunderland Conservation Area in the Hendon ward.

The area is the historic heart of the city, before Sunderland expanded outwards from the riverbank and coast.

New plans for the properties aim to convert existing ground floor shops into three flats, each offering a lounge, bedroom and bathroom facilities.

A design and access statement confirms the works would be “in keeping with the general developments within the area” and that no alterations would be made to the building’s front or side elevations.

A heritage statement submitted to the council also provides more details on the scheme, which aims to “enhance and preserve the special qualities of the conservation area.”

It reads: “Planning permission is sought for the internal alterations to these properties which would have originally have been constructed for residential use.

“The proposed alterations would retain the historic features and assets of the building as no alterations are proposed to the front or side elevations and all minor works are to be carried out internally.

“Internally there are minor alterations proposed to form bedrooms and bathroom facilities.

“The structural framework of the exterior elevations of the building are not to be altered and the only changes are minor internal alterations.

“It is considered that there are no other special heritage assets internally within the building which would be adversely compromised as part of the proposed conversion.”

The heritage statement goes on to say: “In conclusion it is considered that the proposed works to the property would enhance and preserve the special qualities of the conservation area – in particular in bringing this building, which has struggled to support a commercial use, back into the residential use.”

A decision on the works is expected to be made in coming months.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s online planning portal and search reference: 22/00095/FUL

