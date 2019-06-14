Fresh bid to build new Crowtree Leisure Centre in the heart of Sunderland

Pleas for a new leisure centre in the heart of Sunderland are to be discussed next week.

The city’s Liberal Democrats will be seek backing from other political parties for a replacement for bulldozed Crowtree Leisure Centre.

Liberal Democrat councillor Niall Hodson.

The site of the much-loved centre, between The Bridges shopping Centre and Keel Square, remains largely empty around six years after the 1970s buildings were demolished.

Crowtree’s demise left the city centre without any major public leisure facilities.

The Lib Dems believe residents are now crying out for a new leisure centre that is accessible to everyone in Sunderland and which would be vital in attracting more people into the city centre.

Millfield and Thornholme councillor and group leader Councillor Niall Hodson said: "Everyone in Sunderland has fond memories of Crowtree.

“But it’s shameful that kids growing up here now don’t have similar facilities, whether its a big leisure pool and slide, an ice rink, sports facilities or soft play.

“It is also disgraceful that years after Crowtree was closed against the will of local people, the site is still a grassy wasteland leaving a gaping hole in our city centre.

“That’s why Liberal Democrats want Sunderland Council to open a new Crowtree-style leisure centre in the heart of the city centre, either on the old Crowtree site, as part of the Vaux redevelopment or in one of the other prime regeneration sites in the town.

“Not only would it be fantastic for getting more people taking part in physical activity, a new Crowtree Leisure Centre would be a huge pull factor bringing more people into the city centre and having a positive impact on shops, services and our local economy which is much needed in Sunderland.”

Crowtree’s modern facilities initially attracted national league basketball and ice hockey to the city.

After announcing the declining centre’s closure and demolition in 2013, Sunderland City Council said that “what we are doing to preparing the way for private sector investment in the city centre”.

The Lib Dem bid will be discussed at a full meeting of Sunderland City Council on Wednesday, June 19.