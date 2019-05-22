Fears raised over blueprint for Sunderland’s future

Have your say

A major plan setting out Sunderland’s blueprint for the future has been criticised by objectors in the first session of a planning inquiry.

The draft Core Strategy and Development Plan covers proposals to boost housing, jobs, business, leisure and services in the city up to 2033.

On Tuesday a public examination into the Sunderland City Council plan was launched – a process which aims to test if the plan is fit for purpose.

Led by government-appointed planning inspector, Mark Dakeyne BA(Hons) MRTPI, the sessions will run until mid-June.

And any changes suggested as a result of proceedings – including alternative housing sites – will need extra council consultation to take them forward.

Mr Dakeyne, opening the examination, said: “I’m here to seek clarification on a number of issues of soundness and give people the chance to be heard.”

During consultation, the plan for 13,000-plus homes sparked public backlash over plans to sideline several green belt sites for housing- 3% of the city’s total green belt.

Some sites originally in the firing line – including West Park where Sunderland footballer Jordan Henderson honed his skills – were removed.

However, the plan still includes amending the green belt boundary to create 11 “housing growth areas” to deliver new homes.

In their evidence, the council said they have identified “exceptional circumstances” to justify the changes, which aim to meet housing need in the north of the city and Washington.

But several objectors were not convinced, asking for more clarity on the reasons for the decision and why brownfield land couldn’t be used.

Richard Bradley, speaking on behalf of the Green Party, criticised the council’s explanations around “exceptional circumstances” for building on the green belt.

In the context of Brexit and a climate emergency – backed by full council earlier this year – he said planners were “putting all their economic eggs in one basket.”

He also accused the council of “not giving enough of an explanation about why they’re building on green belt land.”

Denny Wilson, one of the Castle ward councillors who voted against the plans being submitted to government last year, also shared similar views.

“I’m just a councillor representing ordinary people but I know and you know you pay consultants to write a report on anything,” he said.

“I want someone here today to tell me where the exceptional circumstances are.”

According to the draft plan, the council proposes to amend the green belt boundary after feedback from a Strategic Housing Market Assessment.

This identified a shortfall in house types within the city for larger detached family dwellings and bungalows – with the most “sustainable option” including using the green belt.

The council has been looking to share this shortfall with other local authorities to tackle housing need and rebalance housing development in the city.

As much of southern part of the city is not constrained by green belt, the plan states, a large number of housing developments have been channelled towards Coalfield and South Sunderland areas.

At the meeting at Bede Tower, concerns were raised about an “imbalanced” spatial strategy, the lack of education places to meet the demand of new housing and the council using “out of date” information to inform public consultation.

Nicola Allan, representing several North Hylton green belt site objectors, said consultation should have happened at all stages.

And key documents published outside the consultation period, she said, could “undermine the process and public confidence.”

Michele Johnson, of Springwell Village Residents’ Association, also criticised a drop-in consultation event in the area, describing it as “chaotic.”

“The planning officers had little to no knowledge and couldn’t explain straightforward questions, different planners produced different answers,” she said.

“It was left to a group of residents to explain in simple terms what was going on.”

But representatives for Sunderland City Council said the consultation met community policies, with documents made available in libraries, online and in print – alongside several drop-in sessions across the city.

The council also stressed they had factored a post-Brexit scenario into the plan.

Another hot topic included concerns about the International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP), north of Nissan, contributing to job projections under the plan.

Questions included how many jobs would be taken up by Sunderland residents due to people commuting to work from other local authority areas.

At the end of each week of hearings, the council will publish an ‘action list’ on its website as a summary of key points raised.

The examination continues.

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service