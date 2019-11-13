Fears over plans for new 'Northern Relief Road' connecting to A690 in Durham

The A690 near Carrville. Picture c/o Google Streetview

Proposals in the draft County Durham Plan (CDP) have suggested a ‘Northern Relief Road’ connecting the A690 near Carrville with Pity Me and Brasside, to the north of the city.

But the scheme, one of two new relief roads planned for Durham, has been attacked by critics over the impact it could have on wildlife and air quality, as well as traffic and congestion.

“As the road fills up [the impact] will become significant, with more cars using the road the scale of that impact will go up over time,” said Jonathan Elmer, a Green Party member of the City of Durham Parish Council and candidate for next month’s (December) general election.

“And the more and more we become car dependent and create car dependent communities, the more we create the potential for people to become isolated in their homes [as they get older].”

Coun Elmer was speaking at today’s session of the public examination of the CDP, a blueprint for future development in the county up to 2035.

Government-appointed planning inspector William Fieldhouse began hearing evidence on the plan’s proposals in October, a process which is expected to end in December.

Mr Fieldhouse was sceptical about the ‘potential for people to become isolated’ raised by Coun Elmer, which he said could not be considered a ‘direct impact’ of the road.

Other criticisms raised by opponents of the proposed infrastructure project included loss of green and leisure spaces to families living in areas such as Newton Hall and Brasside, as well as the potential impact on business in Durham City as shoppers gained easier access to retail parks such as the Arnison Centre and Dragonville Retail Park.

“There’s a suggestion that building more entices more people to go to out of town shopping centres,” said Dave Wafer, strategic transport manager at Durham County Council.

“There’s out of town shopping centres at either end [of the proposed Northern Relief Road], so it’s hard to believe there is a build up of demand that is not being satisfied.

“People in Durham City and the area who want to go to out of town shopping centres can already go to one – it may give them more choice, but it doesn’t make it any easier.”