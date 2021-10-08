The council said planning applications are also progressing for the change of use to the building on the Elemore site, as well as creating additional garden centre outbuildings, more car parking and wider landscape works to the park areas.Work will include the redevelopment of existing building to transform into café facilities, garden centre, visitor centre and community space, including installation of specialist changing places standard facilities for residents with severe physical disabilities.The proposal is to redevelop the former golf club house into a café, garden centre, visitor centre and community space, as well as improve the existing car park and create an additional car park.

The building will be accessible and will support all residents and communities while the garden centre and café will support training for adults with disabilities.As part of its community wealth building strategy which is all about keeping wealth in local communities, the City Council is also planning to work with local suppliers and contractors wherever possible to make sure that funding generated through the project is retained within the city.Councillor Claire Rowntree, deputy leader of Sunderland City Council, who as lead member for the project, chairs the Elemore Project Group, said: "The local community has been at the heart of these plans and I'd like to thank all the local voluntary and community groups for their support as part of the Elemore Project Group."We're hoping that if we get the necessary planning approvals, we'll be able to start work on the building and car park in December and that the new garden centre, café, visitor centre and community space could be open as soon as early Summer 2022, which is really exciting."We have also commenced a wintering birds survey on the site as well as pruning back some of the planting along the Stephenson Trail. In addition, we also intend to carry out tree planting with local schools too, which will link into the launch of the region's new North East Community Forest as well as the Queen's Green Canopy initiative to celebrate Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee in 2022."