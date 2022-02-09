Diversion routes revealed as decision date set for Coast Road move between South Shields and Sunderland

Project bosses say this would extend the lifespan of the coastal route by another 50 years, with part of the road moved further inland between Marsden Grotto and an end point opposite the historic Lime Kilns.

The plans were developed following specialist surveys which identified ‘critical pinch points’ caused by the erosion of the limestone cliff face and the formation of caves.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been set out to realign the Coast Road.

Next week, South Tyneside Council’s Planning Committee will be asked to make a decision on the highways scheme.

Council planning officers have deemed the project acceptable and recommended it for approval.

During public consultation on the plans however, four objections were lodged, including some properties near the site and Whitburn Golf Club.

The club’s concerns included increased risk of golf balls from one of the greens ‘hole number 15’ being hit onto the highway along the repositioned route.

Plans have been set out to realign the Coast Road.

But a report prepared for South Tyneside Council’s Planning Committee next week states there have been no recorded incidents in the area “that have involved stray golf balls as the cause.”

The report added that “taking into account the distance between the golf course fairway and the new road alignment, the highway team are comfortable that the offset is within acceptable parameters.”

If plans are approved, traffic diversions would be put in place while works are carried out on the section of the A183 Coast Road, with local traffic diverted along Lizard Lane.

Non-local traffic and larger strategic traffic, such as HGVs, would be diverted along the A1300 Redwell Lane and Prince Edward Road, A1018 Sunderland Road, A1018 Shields Road, B129 Moor Lane and Front Street.

Plans have been set out to realign the Coast Road.

A report prepared for the Planning Committee reads: “The works are considered essential and necessary ensuring no impact to the local and strategic highway network, maintaining public transport routes, providing residents and visitors the means of accessing wider services and facilities and maintaining a well-used route for employment and business.

“Over 8,000 vehicles use the route (connecting South Shields to Sunderland) on a daily basis, with an average of 300 HGVs per day demonstrating the importance of the route from an employment and business perspective.”

The report goes on to say: “It is considered that the proposed development would not be materially detrimental to the residential amenities of the occupants of nearby residential properties, including those residents at the Lizard Lane Caravan Park.

“The design of the proposed development would respect the character of the area, replacing existing highway further inland, reinstating grassland and would not be materially detrimental to the visual amenities of the area or the setting of heritage assets.”

A decision on the planning application will be made by the council’s Planning Committee on Monday, February 14, at South Shields Town Hall.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 10am and will be open to the public.

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters.