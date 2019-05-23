Concerns over lack of start date for 120-room Keel Square hotel development in Sunderland - more than a year after work was expected to begin

Have your say

A councillor has called for answers over delays to a proposed landmark hotel in Sunderland’s Keel Square.

Works on the four-star hotel planned for High Street West were scheduled to start by March 2018.

Approved plans include a five-floor, 120-room complex creating a total of 130 jobs.

The plans are seen as a crucial cog in the wider regeneration of the area and Vaux site.

But more than a year later, the site remains vacant with no start date in sight.

Conservative councillor, Michael Dixon, who has called for updates on the scheme for years, is again pushing for answers on the stalled construction.

“This is an important council-owned site and I first asked about a proposed hotel at full council in November 2017 with an assurance given work would commence in the first quarter of 2018,” he said.

“Fast forward to July 2018, the site was still vacant so I asked again and was told by the then portfolio holder that work would commence later this year.

“Recently I asked again and here we are in May 2019 and the site is still vacant.

“Labour portfolio holders have nothing to laugh about now as the delay continues and we await some progress ‘later this year.'”

The much-awaited hotel from developer, Cairn Group, will include commercial space on the ground floor with opportunities for food and beverage outlets, national firms and local businesses.

At a full council meeting in March 2019, council bosses confirmed reasons for the delay.

This included rising construction costs and market factors which “increased the risk for the ground floor element.”

As a result, terms were renegotiated with the developer and signed off by cabinet – with work due to take place this year.

Despite this, council bosses have said they’re still waiting on a start date.

Sunderland City Council’s cabinet member for Housing and Regeneration, Coun Rebecca Atkinson, said: “The city council wants to see high quality buildings to complement its investment in Keel Square and as a gateway to the Vaux site.

“Detailed discussions have continued with developers about the Keel Square hotel.

“Brexit uncertainty and circumstances outside of the council’s control have also contributed to a very challenging environment for the leisure and high street sectors.

“The council has been working very hard on securing agreements for this development so that a start date can be confirmed.

“Myself and the deputy leader of the city council, Coun Michael Mordey, have offered to meet Coun Dixon to help keep him up to date on Keel Square.

“He has yet to take us up on this offer.”

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service