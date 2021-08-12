Jeff Milburn.

The Cleadon and East Boldon by-election will take place on Thursday, September 9, 2021 to fill the vacancy left by former Independent Conservative councillor Jeff Milburn.

This was linked to an incident where Milburn was found to be in possession of a lock knife when attending the same court on January 10, 2020.

Candidates have been announced for the Cleadon and East Boldon by-election

As the four-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, exceeded the disqualification threshold set out in South Tyneside Council’s constitution, Milburn could no longer act in the civic role.

Following a vacancy being declared at a full council meeting on Thursday, July 22, a by-election was announced to elect a new representative for Cleadon and East Boldon.

Those intending to stand as a candidate in the by-election had to complete and return nomination papers by 4pm on Thursday, August 12.

Nominations have now closed, with the full list of candidates revealed by South Tyneside Council.

The candidates for Cleadon and East Boldon are:

David Herbert (Green Party)

Philip Toulson (Labour Party)

Stan Wildhirt (Conservative Party)

Poll cards should have been delivered to voters in the Cleadon and East Boldon ward between August 4-10 which show the address of specific polling stations.

The last day to register to vote for this election is Monday, August 23 and online applications can be made up to midnight.

The postal voting application form is available online at the dedicated Cleadon and East Boldon by-election website via www.southtyneside.gov.uk/73228

Ward residents registered to vote by post should receive a postal voting pack from Wednesday, August 25.

Those wanting to apply for a proxy vote can also ask the council to post them an application form by emailing [email protected] or by calling 0191 427 7000.

An option to download and print the proxy vote application form via the council’s website is also available.

As with the local elections in May, people attending polling stations are advised to wear a face covering (unless exempt), sanitise hands and maintain social distance.