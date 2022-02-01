Chance to learn more about housing development proposed for Sunderland Civic Centre site
Developers are offering the chance to learn more about plans for housing on the Sunderland Civic Centre site at a drop-in event.
The session – to be held at St John’s Church, Ashbrooke Road, SR2 7HQ, between 4pm and 7.30pm on Thursday, February 3 – will give members of the public an opportunity to find out more about plans for the former Sunderland Civic Centre site.
It comes after the opening of the new Sunderland City Council HQ at City Hall on the former Vaux brewery site.
Representatives from developer Vistry Partnerships North East will be on hand to answer questions around the scheme, which would see the creation of 265 new homes and open, green community spaces.
Andrew Rennie, Development Director with Vistry Partnerships North East, said: “Public consultation was part of the initial process, when Vistry Partnerships North East was confirmed as the preferred developer for the site last summer. The proposals were well received.
“However, we would welcome any further feedback on our innovative plans, which we are confident will deliver a modern new community - whilst enhancing the green links to other important parts of the city.
“We aim to create an attractive new residential quarter that sits comfortably within the surrounding architecture, with a focus on open green space - that encourages community use. It will be a fantastic, inclusive neighbourhood with its own distinctive character, providing a new housing offer on the edge of Ashbrooke and Mowbray Park, whilst also benefiting from the close proximity to the city centre.”