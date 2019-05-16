Cash row, public protest and a new mayor - Sunderland city Council’s latest meeting in a nutshell

A late row over cash allowances which saw opposition members accused of ‘out and out greed’ overshadowed an otherwise uneventful start to 2019/20 for Sunderland City Council.

The appointment of a new mayor and deputy mayor was supposed to be the highlight of last night’s (Wednesday, May 15) annual meeting, which sets diaries and committee memberships for the next 12 months.

But despite the partisan politics at the end, hands were also stretched across divides, with Conservatives backing Liberal Democrats for senior posts and Lib Dems complimenting the outgoing mayor – despite calling for the ‘cushy role to be axed.

Here’s a round-up of anything you might have missed:

Just say no

Councillors arriving for the meeting were greeted by members of the No Way to the YMCA campaign.

The Silksworth-based group, which has been backed by several senior councillors, is fighting plans for a YMCA hostel at the former Church View Medical Centre, in Silksworth Road.

George Callaghan, who chairs the organisation and the Silksworth Residents’ Action Group, said protests would continue until the council accepts the plans are ‘not suitable’.

The man from the Pru

Coun David Snowdon, a former insurance salesman with Prudential was confirmed as the new Mayor of Sunderland.

He was nominated for the post by his fellow Labour councillors Linda Williams and Len Lauchlan.

In his nomination speech, Coun Lauchlan said Coun Snowdon, whose wife Diane is also a councillor, recalled a visit the new mayor once made to a potential customer during his time with the insurance giant.

He said: “He and a manager went trying to sell some home insurance in Seaham, but the man was adamant he didn’t need some because he had an Alsatian.

“The manager asked how the dog was at putting out fires – the man didn’t see the funny side.”

Leaving the chain gang

Lynda Scanlan formally stepped down following her year as Mayor of Sunderland.

The outgoing mayor received speeches thanking her for her service from the council’s deputy leader, Michael Mordey, as well as Conservative opposition leader Robert Oliver.

Another who wanted to say a few words was Liberal Democrat Stepehn O’Brien, who was accused of overshadowing last year’s mayor making ceremony when he called the then newly-elected council leader Graeme Miller a ‘bigot’.

Coun O’Brien thanked Coun Scanlan for her sympathy with his dyslexia.

He added: “Thanks Lynda for not throwing me out of the chamber – God knows I probably deserved it.”

Blast from the past

A year after he was replaced as council leader by Graeme Miller, Coun Harry Trueman is back.

The Washington West councillor, who was first elected in 1995, was appointed the new deputy mayor.

Cash row

A request from Conservative leader Robert Oliver for opposition councillors to be given more senior roles to better reflect the political make-up of the council was rejected.

Instead, council leader Graeme Miller accused both the Tories and Liberal Democrats of being motivated by ‘out and out greed’ due to the cash Special Responsibility Allowance (SRA) that comes with such posts.

Earlier this week Labour promised to cut the amount of SRAs the city council pays.

James Harrison, Local Democracy Reporting Service