The candidates for the Hetton by-election have been announced.

At the time, tributes poured in paying tribute to the councillor’s service to the community as both a town council and city council representative.

Those wanting to stand as a candidate in the city council by-election had to complete and return nomination papers by 4pm on Friday, September 3.

Nominations have now closed, with the full list of candidates standing revealed by Sunderland City Council.

The six candidates for the Hetton ward seat, in alphabetical order, are:

Maurice Richard ALLEN (Independent)

Adelle BURNICLE (The Conservative Party Candidate)

David William GEDDIS (Independent)

John Anthony LENNOX (Liberal Democrat)

Justine MERTON-SCOTT (Green Party candidate)

Iain Grant Burns SCOTT (Labour Party)

Election chiefs are now urging people to ensure they have the right to vote on polling day.

Applications to register to vote must reach the electoral registration officer by 12midnight on Tuesday, September 14 and can be made online here: www.gov.uk/register-tovote

The deadline for applying for a postal vote for the by-election is 5pm on Wednesday, September 15.

And the deadline for applying for a proxy vote is 5pm on Wednesday, September 22.

The Hetton ward has three seats, one of which will be contested at the by-election at the end of September.

In the latest round of local government elections on May 6, 2021, around 2,851 people in Hetton cast their vote out of a total electorate of 9,234 – a turnout of 30.9%.

Labour and Co-operative councillor, James Blackburn, retained his seat at the election with a total of 1,258 votes, a 704-vote majority over independent candidate David Geddis, who came second.

Details of the upcoming Hetton by-election can be found on Sunderland City Council’s website.

For more information, visit: www.sunderland.gov.uk/article/19469/Hetton-Ward-By-Election-Thursday-30-September-2021

Questions about the election can also be directed to the council via email at [email protected]