Bus service changes in South Tyneside and Sunderland - what you need to know

A Stagecoach bus

From Monday October 28, bus operator Stagecoach has altered timings for nine of its routes and also links with key employment sites from its busier offerings.

But declining passenger numbers on some rounds has seen cuts to others.

The services affected are:

:: 10 and 11 will run to Cobalt Business Park, in North Tyneside, with improved links onwards to the Tyne Tunnel Trading Estate and Silverlink

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

:: 17 and 18 services from South Shields Interchange have had ‘minor timing changes’, but will both keep running at the same frequency – up to every 10 minutes Monday – Saturday and every 30 minutes evenings and Sundays

:: Declining passenger numbers on the E1, E2 and E6 mean the E3 and E6 will run hourly after 7pm and there will be other timetable changes to the E1. However, daytime buses Monday – Saturday will continue unchanged, while evening buses between Sunderland, Whitburn and South Shields will continue to run up to every 15 minutes