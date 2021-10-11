BrewDog wins permission to open new branch in Durham - complete with terrace overlooking river and cathedral

The brewing company applied for a licence to serve alcohol at a pub surrounded by new hotels, cinema, flats, offices, bars and restaurants.

BrewDog plans to build a pub with a terrace for “al fresco drinking and dining” over the river and cathedral.

The firm asked for permission to serve alcohol between 10am and midnight Monday to Thursday, 10am to 1am weekends and bank holidays.

The pub was believed to be the first licence application for the Milburngate development in Durham.

BrewDog plans to open next April with the launch of the development, which is currently under construction.

The Sidegate Residents’ Association objected to the hours at a Durham County Council licensing sub-committee meeting.

Robin Humphrey from the association said noise from people leaving the pub could be amplified “almost like an ampitheatre”.

He said: “Our properties, our gardens, back onto the Milburngate development.

“We consider the extended hours… as a significant threat to our quality of life.

“We feel threatened – not by BrewDog, not at all – but by the extended licensing hours.

“It’s almost inevitable that people will come out of BrewDog and go down Sidegate, or go down to the Raddison.

“We’re very concerned that this will cause us lack of sleep.”

He said people on nights out already walked down the street and he had to stop having milk delivered because it had been stolen.

He added there were concerns the licensing hours would become the norm for other outlets.

Fellow residents’ association member Ian Horridge said: “I didn’t want the development to become a Durham version of the Quayside, and I was given assurances that wasn’t going to be the case.

“Here we are today… and the first building that’s getting (a licence application) down here is a pub.

“I think it will have a significant impact on our way of life, our quality of life, our sleep.”

Solicitor Felicity Tulloch, representing BrewDog, said: “It’ll trade as a modern pub. It’s not a late-night bar. It’s not a nightclub.

“There’s no regulated entertainment to speak of. Any music that’s played is there to create an atmosphere.”

She said BrewDog was a large expanding brand with around 65 premises in the UK, and this was their first in Durham.

“They are experienced operators. They operate almost always in close proximity with local residents and do so without any issues,” added Ms Tulloch.

“It simply doesn’t attract trouble. They’re well-run, low-key premises when they open.

“We would say that it’s a perfect location. It’s entirely enclosed to the rear. You can’t see it from Sidegate. You certainly won’t be able to hear it. It fronts the river.

“It doesn’t attract large groups. It’s an older clientele. There aren’t any drinks promotions. It’s designed to appeal to craft beer afficionados.”

The Durham City Parish Council had objected, but withdrew its objections after BrewDog addressed concerns at a meeting and reduced the licence hours.

BrewDog’s application was granted with conditions allowing contact with the parish council and residents’ association.