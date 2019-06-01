Apprentices create new noticeboard to keep library visitors in the know

A new village noticeboard created by novices is keeping residents in the know.

Apprentices at South Tyneside Homes (STH) have been praised for their expert work by Whitburn councillors and library bosses.

They say the board, made by youngsters employed by the council’s housing arm, will help to positively highlight the activities of local groups.

It will take pride of place outside Whitburn Library, the last borough branch library to be saved from closure by being transferred to community group management.

Rory Thomson, chairman of the Friends of Whitburn Library, which manages the facility, said the noticeboard was an important new addition to village life.

He added: “We are delighted to have this additional resource which will allow us to post notices about events and activities both within the library and the wider community.

“Since taking over the library we have had continued strong support from the community.

“We are starting to run a music night from next Friday evening where people can come along to watch, listen, play or simply enjoy music.”

Coun Tracey Dixon, speaking on behalf of the three ward councillors, said: “This noticeboard will be a welcome addition to the village of Whitburn which will help local people know what is going on in their community.

“I would also like to thank the Friends of Whitburn Library for their continued support. I am sure the music night will be the first of many new activities at the library which has the wholehearted support of the village.”

Coun Nancy Maxwell, Lead Member for the Voluntary Sector, Partnerships and Co-operatives, praised the work of the library.

She said: “It is wonderful to see our branch libraries doing so well under the management of community groups.

“By working in partnership with our local communities, we have been able to safeguard these valuable resources for future generations to come.”