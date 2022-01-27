'A massive disservice' - Councillors vote overwhelmingly against taking a pay rise
Councillors have voted overwhelmingly against taking a pay rise after rejecting it as “a massive disservice to the county”.
A recommended 2% increase in councillors’ allowances prompted numerous declarations in a full council meeting.
But there was no argument about the outcome as Durham County Council members agreed it would be wrong to take a rise.
An independent remuneration panel had recommended a 2% increase in councillors’ basic allowance, costing £33,516, in the next financial year.
The £13,300 allowance for each of the 126 councillors has been unchanged in more than a decade, with three previous recommended increases rejected.
Councillor Richard Bell, Conservative group leader, deputy council leader and cabinet member for finance, said: “Issues like this should not be decided by group leaders. It’s time that members considered these issues for themselves as a free vote.
“I see no real need to have a protracted debate on this matter.”
Labour group leader Cllr Carl Marshall agreed, saying: “If ever there was a conflict of interest, I think that is.
“From my point of view and from the Labour group’s point of view, it’s absolutely scandalous that we can be sitting here looking at anything like a 2% increase in allowances.”
He said many residents were “on a financial cliff edge” facing a cost-of-living crisis with job losses and a public sector pay freeze after a “horrendous 10 years”.
In the final vote, 103 councillors voted in favour of Cllr Marshall’s motion for no allowance increase. None opposed and three abstained.