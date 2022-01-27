'A massive disservice' - Councillors vote overwhelmingly against taking a pay rise

Durham County Council's County Hall.

A recommended 2% increase in councillors’ allowances prompted numerous declarations in a full council meeting.

But there was no argument about the outcome as Durham County Council members agreed it would be wrong to take a rise.

An independent remuneration panel had recommended a 2% increase in councillors’ basic allowance, costing £33,516, in the next financial year.

The £13,300 allowance for each of the 126 councillors has been unchanged in more than a decade, with three previous recommended increases rejected.

Councillor Richard Bell, Conservative group leader, deputy council leader and cabinet member for finance, said: “Issues like this should not be decided by group leaders. It’s time that members considered these issues for themselves as a free vote.

“I see no real need to have a protracted debate on this matter.”

Labour group leader Cllr Carl Marshall agreed, saying: “If ever there was a conflict of interest, I think that is.

“From my point of view and from the Labour group’s point of view, it’s absolutely scandalous that we can be sitting here looking at anything like a 2% increase in allowances.”

He said many residents were “on a financial cliff edge” facing a cost-of-living crisis with job losses and a public sector pay freeze after a “horrendous 10 years”.