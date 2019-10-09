138 homes to be built on unused section of Sedgeletch Industrial Estate
Plans for a 138-home estate on Wearside have taken a step forward after winning support from councillors.
In recent years, outline planning permission was granted for a major development in the Sedgeletch Industrial Estate area.
According to council documents, a four hectare site has sat vacant for a “significant period of time” with no interest for business use.
This month, councillors were asked to consider a revised planning application from Keepmoat Homes Ltd for the patch of land.
Designs included a mixture of two, three and four bedroom homes on the land adjacent to Blackthorn Way.
This includes 124 homes for sale – alongside 11 for affordable rent and three for ‘shared ownership’ through housing firm Bernicia Homes.
Changes to the access for the estate saw the plans called before the city council’s development control sub-committee on October 1.
Although councillors backed the plans, the development needs to go through final checks.
This includes the signing of a section 106 legal agreement which could see the developer pay funds towards education in the area.
Developers also need to draft a ‘biodiversity action plan’ and agree on a condition to help protect species in the area.
The final decision rests with the council’s executive director of city development.
According to planning report, the officer is ‘minded to approve’ the application if the above issues are resolved.